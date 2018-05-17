Curtis film to celebrate 'lovely county'

Media player
Richard Curtis film celebrates 'calm and lovely' county
Writer Richard Curtis has said his latest film celebrates a "beautiful, calm and lovely" county.
He and director Danny Boyle are filming at locations in Suffolk, as well as in Norfolk and Essex.
It features singer Ed Sheeran and is due to be released in September 2019.
17 May 2018
