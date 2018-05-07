A coffee cup that 'actually gets recycled'
Video

The coffee cup which can be recycled in existing systems

A man has made a coffee cup which can be recycled in existing systems.

Martin Myerscough, from Woodbridge, Suffolk, hopes Frugal Cups will help cut the estimated 2.5 billion coffee cups thrown away in the UK each year.

