Bra tattoo ‘changed my life’

Bra tattoo changed woman's life after breast cancer
A great-grandmother who got a bra tattoo after having a mastectomy says it has changed her life.
Linda Bright, 69, from Felixstowe in Suffolk, hated how treatment for breast cancer left her body.
After getting the tattoo, she said her confidence improved so much that she would now be happy to "walk round the street with nothing on my top".
27 Apr 2018
