Video

A man has been jailed for causing a near-miss with a 1,600-tonne freight train on a rail crossing.

Giedrius Puisys, aged 38, of Camden Road, Ipswich, was handed a 12-month prison sentence and a three-year driving ban at Ipswich Crown Court.

British Transport Police said he was "lucky to be alive" after he drove his car over the Felixstowe to Ipswich line despite lights warning of an approaching train.