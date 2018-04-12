Media player
Birdwatchers flock to Suffolk for American bittern
An American bittern has been spotted in the UK for the first time in nearly a decade.
More than 2,000 birdwatchers have flocked to Carlton Marshes, managed by the Suffolk Wildlife Trust, in the hope of spotting the rare visitor.
12 Apr 2018
