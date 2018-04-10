Hunt for new Ipswich Town manager

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ipswich Town's new manager: Names in the frame
Bookmakers have drawn up lists of who is in the frame to be the next Ipswich Town manager - with odds changing on a daily basis.
Current boss Mick McCarthy is due to leave at the end of the season.
Some potential replacements seem more likely than others...
-
10 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-43710262/ipswich-town-s-new-manager-names-in-the-frameRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window