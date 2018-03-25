Boy, seven, in litter-picking crusade
Boy, seven, in Suffolk litter-picking crusade

Seven-year-old George joined volunteers clearing the River Gipping in Ipswich.

Two safes, 30 trolleys and bags full of rubbish were among the items recovered.

