Friends speak of grief over death of 13-year-old girl
Friends of a 13-year-old girl who died from an asthma attack have talked about coping with grief.
Tegan Wagner, a pupil at Westley Middle School in Bury St Edmunds, died due to complications with her asthma during the February half-term.
26 Mar 2018
