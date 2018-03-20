Hospice patients meet football heroes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

St Elizabeth Hospice patients meet Ipswich Town heroes

Football fans from a hospice have been given the chance to meet their favourite players.

The patients from St Elizabeth Hospice went behind the scenes at Ipswich Town Football Club's training ground.

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers said making a difference in the community was "the minimum we should be doing".

  • 20 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Lego used to recreate town centre