Deaf boxer's fight to turn professional
Reece Cattermole is the UK's only deaf boxer to hold a professional licence.

The 21-year-old, from Ipswich, was diagnosed with a genetic hearing condition at the age of three - but has overcome the challenges and is preparing for his first professional fight in London on 19 May.

  • 20 Mar 2018
