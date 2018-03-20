Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Reece Cattermole: Deaf boxer's fight to turn professional
Reece Cattermole is the UK's only deaf boxer to hold a professional licence.
The 21-year-old, from Ipswich, was diagnosed with a genetic hearing condition at the age of three - but has overcome the challenges and is preparing for his first professional fight in London on 19 May.
-
20 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-43477922/reece-cattermole-deaf-boxer-s-fight-to-turn-professionalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window