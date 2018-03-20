Lego used to recreate town centre

Media player
Ipswich town centre recreated with Lego
Ipswich town centre has been recreated using Lego.
Seven million bricks have been used to create model versions of buildings, including Christchurch Mansion, Portman Road football stadium and the Norman Foster-designed Willis office.
It was created at Ipswich Art Gallery as part of The Big Lego Ipswich Build Week.
