'Top notch five-star doggie hotel'
Why I take my dog to a 'top notch five-star doggie hotel'

Bus driver John Sullivan has been taking his Labrador Maizie to the canine creche in Martlesham, near Ipswich, for six years and says she "loves it".

While Maizie enjoys a pool, grooming salon and indoor and outdoor play areas, Mr Sullivan carries on his job as a bus driver.

  • 11 Mar 2018
