Youngest trainer guns for Kalashnikov

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Newmarket trainer Amy Murphy prepares Kalashnikov
Amy Murphy has high hopes for Kalashnikov, and has set her sights on Cheltenham's Supreme Novices' Hurdle on 13 March.
Murphy, 26, is Britain's youngest racehorse trainer.
-
08 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-43330188/newmarket-trainer-amy-murphy-prepares-kalashnikovRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window