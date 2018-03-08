Youngest trainer guns for Kalashnikov
Amy Murphy has high hopes for Kalashnikov, and has set her sights on Cheltenham's Supreme Novices' Hurdle on 13 March.

Murphy, 26, is Britain's youngest racehorse trainer.

