Car crashes through living room wall

A woman was trapped in a car for nearly an hour after her father crashed it into a house in Suffolk.
Firefighters rescued the woman from the Vauxhall Agila "embedded" in the house in Clermont Avenue, Sudbury, police said.
06 Mar 2018
