Video

Volunteer crews from the RNLI have taken advantage of extreme weather conditions created by the Beast from the East.

Two state-of-the-art Shannon-class lifeboats, which are specially designed to cope with the harshest of conditions, were launched off the Suffolk coast.

Crew member Nigel Millard said: "We never know what conditions we are going to be called out to... so this was an excellent opportunity for us to train for those extreme conditions."