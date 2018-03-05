'Beast' plays rough with RNLI
RNLI Lowestoft trains in Beast from the East weather

Volunteer crews from the RNLI have taken advantage of extreme weather conditions created by the Beast from the East.

Two state-of-the-art Shannon-class lifeboats, which are specially designed to cope with the harshest of conditions, were launched off the Suffolk coast.

Crew member Nigel Millard said: "We never know what conditions we are going to be called out to... so this was an excellent opportunity for us to train for those extreme conditions."

