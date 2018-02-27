All smiles at snow-covered park
Children enjoy the snow at Christchurch Park in Ipswich

Families have been making the most of the snowy weather at an Ipswich park.

Snow-covered Christchurch Park has been attracting adults and children with their sledges.

