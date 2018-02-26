River crossings project moves forward
Ipswich Upper Orwell crossings project moves forward

A £100m river crossings scheme for Ipswich has taken a step forward.

Suffolk County Council has revealed how three crossings over the Upper Orwell could look.

The project is scheduled to be completed by 2023.

