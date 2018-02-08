Photographer thanks 'hero' firefighters
Photographer thanks 'hero' firefighters with portraits

A businessman has honoured the retained firefighters who put out a fire at his restaurant.

Keen photographer Robert Foyers, who runs The Bistro in Saxmundham, Suffolk, has taken portraits of the voluntary crew as a thank you.

