Thousands of birds join murmuration

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
RSPB Minsmere winter starling murmuration
Tens of thousands of starlings have been thrilling RSPB reserve visitors with an aerial ballet before settling down to roost.
The birds performed their spectacular murmuration at the Minsmere reserve in Suffolk.
-
30 Jan 2018
- From the section Suffolk
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
