Great flood of 1953 remembered
Great North Sea flood of January 1953 remembered

More than 300 people were killed 65 years ago when a tidal surge hit the east coast of England.

Richard Blundell talks about his experience as a boy, when he woke in the middle of the night to see water pouring into his house in Felixstowe, Suffolk.

  • 31 Jan 2018
  • From the section Suffolk
