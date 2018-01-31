Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Great North Sea flood of January 1953 remembered
More than 300 people were killed 65 years ago when a tidal surge hit the east coast of England.
Richard Blundell talks about his experience as a boy, when he woke in the middle of the night to see water pouring into his house in Felixstowe, Suffolk.
-
31 Jan 2018
- From the section Suffolk
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-42880582/great-north-sea-flood-of-january-1953-rememberedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window