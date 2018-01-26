Review after boy, 13, killed by airgun

Media player
Air rifle review after Thurston boy killed by pellet
A review is under way on rules around airguns after a schoolboy was killed when an air rifle accidentally discharged.
Ben Wragge, 13, was fatally wounded in Thurston, Suffolk, on 1 May 2016 while playing with friends.
The government's review on airguns for England and Wales ends in February.
- From the section Suffolk
