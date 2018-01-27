Refuelling a USAF jet in mid-air
How to refuel a jet in mid-air

A United States Air Force pilot who refuels jets in mid-air has spoken of his "overwhelming pride" in his job.

Col Chris Amrhein, based at RAF Mildenhall, in Suffolk, has a ritual before each mission that includes sending a text message to his wife to say he loves her.

