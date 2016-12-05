Man driven off road by dangerous driver

Video

A motorist was forced off a road and across fields to try and escape a driver who repeatedly pursued him.

The chase on the A140 between Yaxley and Earl Stonham in Suffolk in July was recorded on the victim's dashcam.

Declan McGee, 48, of Chestnut Place in Cringleford near Norwich, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance and was given a suspended prison sentence and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid community work.