'My search for veteran's WW2 ship'

A friendship between an archaeologist and a Royal Navy veteran has led to an attempt to seek out the lost wreck of a ship that sank during World War Two.

John Henry Philips, from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, met 93-year-old Patrick Thomas, from Eastbourne, while in Normandy.

He has promised to find the landing craft, destroyed by a mine shortly after the D-Day landings and create a monument to honour Mr Thomas' fallen shipmates, most of whom were killed in the explosion.