Will Elmer trump pig art trail?

The follow-up to last year’s Pigs Gone Wild trail in Ipswich has been revealed.

For 12 weeks from June 2019, 50 elephants will grace the streets as popular patchwork elephant Elmer and his friends come to town.

Norman Lloyd from Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk said: "We all saw the effect the pigs had on Ipswich, they're just going to love Elmer."

The initiative will raise money for the St Elizabeth Hospice.