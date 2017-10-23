Donor found for girl after Sheeran appeal

Video

An eight-year-old girl with a form of blood cancer has found a stem cell donor thanks to a campaign backed by singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

He was among a number of musicians who backed the search to find a donor for Jasmi Lindberg-Cooke, from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

Speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk, Lisa Nugent from blood cancer charity DKMS said thousands of people signed up to the donor register to support Jasmi and called the match "absolutely amazing".