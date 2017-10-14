PC's new Buddy in hurricane aftermath

Video
Hurricane Irma: Ipswich PC befriends Buddy the dog
A police officer who came to the aid of a dog in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma is hoping to give it a "better chance of a decent life".
Suffolk PC Jon Harvey was among the UK officers who flew out to the British Virgin Islands after September's devastating hurricane.
He befriended stray Labrador-cross Buddy while out on patrol on the island of Tortola and hopes to bring him back to his Ipswich home.
