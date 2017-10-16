Grime lyrics 'very real' in drugs fight

Video

Grime song lyrics can become "very real entities" in a fight against drug-related crime, an academic said.

Police have made 82 arrests within two weeks as part of a crackdown on drug gangs in Ipswich.

Some of the issues affecting the town have been reflected songs about the issue posted on YouTube.

Dr Paul Andell, of the University of Suffolk, said: "The virtual violence that's spoken about in grime lyrics can become very real entities."