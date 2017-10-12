School sends Lego dog into space

Video

A school has sent a Lego spacecraft - complete with a dog - into space.

The Helium balloon-propelled spacecraft took off from Ely, near Cambridgeshire, in June.

The team behind the project, pupils and staff from Eaton Hall Specialist Academy in Norwich, was hoping it would go into space then land somewhere safely near the city.

It reached 20,000ft (6,096m) but dropped into the sea off Lowestoft. Last month it washed up on a beach in northern Germany and was sent back to the school.