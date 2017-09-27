The moment baby Logan enters the world

Video

Emma Bulmer, 26, elected to give birth via C-section after it was discovered her baby was in a breech position.

The mother-to-be and her husband, Aiden, attended Ipswich Hospital for the birth of their son Logan, who was born at 16:51 weighing 7lb 12oz.

We followed their story as part of our live coverage over 24 hours on the maternity unit in Ipswich.

Mother, baby and father are all doing well.