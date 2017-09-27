The moment baby Logan enters the world

Video
Baby Logan enters the world after C-section at Ipswich hospital
Emma Bulmer, 26, elected to give birth via C-section after it was discovered her baby was in a breech position.
The mother-to-be and her husband, Aiden, attended Ipswich Hospital for the birth of their son Logan, who was born at 16:51 weighing 7lb 12oz.
We followed their story as part of our live coverage over 24 hours on the maternity unit in Ipswich.
Mother, baby and father are all doing well.
27 Sep 2017
- From the section Suffolk