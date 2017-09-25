Video
'White wallaby' spotted on the Suffolk/Essex border
A "white wallaby" has been filmed hopping down a country lane.
It was spotted at night on the Essex/Suffolk border, between Liston and Glemsford by Julian Eley.
Mr Eley said the animal was a "pure white albino with pink eyes".
Suffolk Wildlife Trust says it "certainly looks like a wallaby".
"It has probably escaped from a wildlife park," a spokeswoman for the charity said. "It would be unlikely to survive long in the wild."
-
25 Sep 2017
- From the section Suffolk