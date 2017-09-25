Video

A "white wallaby" has been filmed hopping down a country lane.

It was spotted at night on the Essex/Suffolk border, between Liston and Glemsford by Julian Eley.

Mr Eley said the animal was a "pure white albino with pink eyes".

Suffolk Wildlife Trust says it "certainly looks like a wallaby".

"It has probably escaped from a wildlife park," a spokeswoman for the charity said. "It would be unlikely to survive long in the wild."