Meet the woman trying to save hedgehogs

A hedgehog officer, who fought off global interest in the £24,000-a-year role, is seeking "hog champions" to help make Ipswich the UK's most friendly place for the prickly creatures.

Ali North, 26, a zoology graduate from Swindon, has installed 10 hedgehog tunnels at Ipswich's Christchurch Park during her first year in the two-year post with the Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

She now wants people in Ipswich to adapt their gardens by making holes and keeping sections "not so tidy".