Two routes revealed for A12 bypass

A consultation has begun into two options to bypass four villages on the A12 in Suffolk.

The road would provide an alternative to the existing single carriageway and speed limits between Wickham Market and Saxmundham.

The road could get built regardless of whether a third nuclear power station, Sizewell C, is ever built on the coast.

Suffolk County Council had hoped nuclear power company EDF would help fund a new road alongside the Department for Transport.