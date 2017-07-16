Goat yoga arrives in the UK

Video

Forget stretching a downward dog or hovering in bird, goats are the new kids on the yoga block.

A herd of Boer goats now wander freely around sessions being held in a Suffolk pen. Organisers say the animals help to produce "feel-good hormones" within the outdoor class.

