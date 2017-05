Video

BBC News joins a training flight from RAF Lakenheath to Bulgaria on board a F-35A fighter jet.

F-35A fighter jets from America are currently flying out of RAF Lakenheath, in Suffolk, on their first oversees training exercise.

By 2021 they will be permanently based there and at RAF Marham in Norfolk.

BBC News took a trip on a KC-135 Stratotanker as it refuelled two F-35As during a flight to Bulgaria.