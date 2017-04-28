Video

A football team from a primary school in Kesgrave wins its way through to a fixture at Wembley before the EFL Championship play-off in May.

A football team from Cedarwood Primary School in Kesgrave will be playing at Wembley next month.

The Year 6 boys won through an Ipswich Area tournament, followed by a Southern Area tournament.

Their reward is to play at Wembley next month.

They'll "warm up" the crowd before the Championship Play-Off final.