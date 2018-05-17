Memorial to British terrorism victims

Media player
Memorial dedicated to British victims of overseas terrorism
A national memorial to British victims of overseas terrorism, called Still Water, has been dedicated.
The ceremony took place at the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas in Staffordshire.
17 May 2018
