Video

A funeral has been held for darts legend Eric Bristow.

Nicknamed the Crafty Cockney, he died on 5 April after suffering a heart attack and collapsing at a Premier League event at Liverpool's Echo Arena.

A private ceremony was held at Camountside Crematorium in Stoke-on-Trent, followed by a reception in Leek, Staffordshire, where he lived for many years.

Bristow was world champion five times between 1980 and 1986.