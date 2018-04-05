Soccer mums take to the pitch
Football league for mums kicks off in Staffordshire

Every weekend parents across the country huddle on sidelines watching their children play football.

Now mums are being offered the chance to get on to the pitch themselves.

The Football Association has launched a league aimed at mothers in Staffordshire called Mums Play Football.

