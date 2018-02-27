Canals freeze as wintry weather hits

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Canals freeze over as temperatures drop
Canals have frozen over in parts of Stoke-on-Trent as cold weather swept the city.
The area missed out on the worst of the heavy snowfall affecting large parts of the UK.
But the so-called "beast from the east" meant repeated snow showers through the day.
-
27 Feb 2018
- From the section Stoke & Staffordshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-43216797/canals-freeze-over-as-temperatures-dropRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window