The man who keeps his bankruptcy secret

Video

A man who spiralled into debt says he has kept his bankruptcy a secret from friends because of "the scale of embarrassment" and "ridicule" that comes with it.

Martin - not his real name - from Stoke-on-Trent was earning £1,900 a month as a factory worker but became ill and started borrowing money.

His journey to bankruptcy - and the extent of insolvency where he lives - can be seen on BBC Inside Out West Midlands at 19:30 GMT on BBC One on Monday and on iPlayer for 30 days thereafter.