HGV woe leads to house being boarded up

People living in a village in Staffordshire say it's being blighted by a huge increase in traffic.

One resident has felt forced to board up his windows and front door to protect the glass and cut noise levels.

They claim up to half a million lorries a year are now driving along what was once a quiet country road through Woodseaves - between Newport and Stone.

But Staffordshire County Council says the village route provides an important link to the motorway network.