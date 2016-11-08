Kate and Camilla 'delight' at engagement

Video

Both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall have expressed their joy that Prince Harry is to marry Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Cambridge said she is “absolutely thrilled” by the engagement.

Speaking during a visit to the Foundling Museum in London, Catherine said that both she and Prince William hoped the couple "enjoy this happy moment".

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall was speaking at Stoke City FC stadium, where she was meeting over 200 pupils taking part in reading activities as part of her role as patron of the National Literacy Trust.