Nice to eat you, to eat you...nice
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thousands due at Birmingham's International Cake Show

More than 1,500 show-stopping cakes by amateur bakers have been entered into the International Cake Show in Birmingham.

Bakers have travelled from across the world to submit their creations.

From celebrities to heartfelt cakes, there was something for everyone's tastes.

Even Bruce Forsyth and David Attenborough made an appearance - though they came in the form of sugar, flour and icing.