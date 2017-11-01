Hammer blow turns to joy for athlete

Video
Hammer blow turns to joy for Trentham athlete
Former athlete Craig Ellams, from Trentham, Stoke-on-Trent, thought nothing could come close to the despair of missing out on the Commonwealth Games, but a diagnosis of testicular cancer left him and his wife lost for words.
He thought he would never have children.
Five years on, Mr Ellams is celebrating receiving the all-clear from cancer in the same week as his daughter Connie's third birthday.
