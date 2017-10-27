Video

Rosie Redvers-Jones looks perfectly friendly until you ask her to be scary.

The actor has a masters degree in making performance in which she specialised in "scare acting".

She has devised a spooky method using six body moves which she is teaching to actors performing in the event Scarefest in Tatenhill, Staffordshire.

"Variety is key," she said. "Everyone is scared of all sorts of different things."

Video journalist: Catherine Mackie