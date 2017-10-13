The Queen's first-class stamp artist

Video
Pete Mason uses stamps to create portraits of the Queen
A pop art artist creates portraits of the Queen - using stamps carrying her image.
Pete Mason, a retired teacher from Staffordshire, is The Post Pop Art Man and has used more than one million stamps to create his giant collages.
He's currently working on a collage to mark the Queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary in November.
Pete, from Hednesford, near Cannock, is given the stamps by a dealer in Buckinghamshire, who agreed to sponsor him if he produced a portrait of his family.
Video journalist: John Bray
-
13 Oct 2017
- From the section Stoke & Staffordshire