Secret filming of plan to launder money

Video

An undercover BBC investigation has found evidence of people advertising online to launder money.

Criminals are often prepared to pay someone to hide money made illegally, so it cannot be traced back to them.

The BBC's Jonathan Gibson secretly filmed a man called Tony in a car at a motorway services near Lichfield who offered to launder money using his credit card machine.

Tony later told the BBC he had been carrying out research into criminal activity and everything he had said was a lie.

