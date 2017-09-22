Bridgewater backs Stoke's culture bid

Video

Leading pottery owner, Emma Bridgewater, returned to the Potteries ahead of major international festival, the British Ceramics Biennial.

Asked what she thought of Stoke-on-Trent's chances of winning UK City of Culture 2021 she said: "I hope we get it. I think we really deserve it."

The designer started her pottery company in the city in 1985 when many other manufacturers were either closing down or going overseas.

She described it as a "fabulous making city, a city of dreams."