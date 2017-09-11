Video

A ritual dance dating back to the 13th Century has been performed in a Staffordshire village.

The Abbots Bromley Horn Dance is held across several miles of roads on Wakes Monday, the first Monday after 4 September.

Organisers said the celebration was traditionally intended to "ensure successful hunting".

The annual dance, which features characters including deer-men, a fool, a hobby horse, a bowman and Maid Marian, now attracts visitors from across the world.